DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

Ahead of Delhi’s elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a new scheme for women. Under the “Women’s Empowerment Fund,” women will receive Rs. 1,000 per month. If AAP wins again, the amount will rise to Rs. 2,100. This plan applies to all women with a voter ID in Delhi.