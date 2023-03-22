NewsVideos
videoDetails

Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag

|Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
A medical team was performing a C-sec on a woman at Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara, Anantnag, when the earthquake struck. See what happened next.

All Videos

Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
Delhi-NCR: People scare of strong tremors of earthquake, intensity of the Richter scale measures at 6.6
5:30
Delhi-NCR: People scare of strong tremors of earthquake, intensity of the Richter scale measures at 6.6

Trending Videos

13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
5:30
Delhi-NCR: People scare of strong tremors of earthquake, intensity of the Richter scale measures at 6.6