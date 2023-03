videoDetails

Does Fasting Strengthens the Gut's Lining and Enables Cleansing?

| Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

The Hindu festival of Navratri is celebrated worldwide. Maa Durga and her nine Navadurga avatars are the sole focus of these nine days. Let us find out why we should utilize this time effectively to purify not just our mind but our body as well. The scientific reason behind fasting during Navratri is to detoxify your body.