Dog lovers’ relief or SC verdict stays?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Case related to stray dogs in Delhi. CJI constituted a bench of three judges for hearing. A new bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria will hear the case. Today, some lawyers had demanded CJI's intervention, arguing that there were 'contradictory orders' of different benches of SC. Interestingly, all pending cases related to stray dogs have been listed before the new bench. Now this bench will decide the issue related to stray dogs afresh.