Dog Rage: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl in Kottayam

In a shocking incident, a stray dog in Kottayam attacked a minor girl (12), leading to her death. Locals in the district expressed concern over a worrying increase in stray dog attacks. "Several cases of dog bites were reported recently. They should be rehabilitated to a new place and essential assistance should be provided to them," said a local. After the continuous reports of stray dog attacks in Kerala, the state has decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

