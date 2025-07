videoDetails

Donald Trump makes huge remark on Earthquake in America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

A powerful earthquake of 8.8 magnitude struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning in the Pacific region. Alarm bells rang in countries like the US, Japan, New Zealand and the Philippines. According to the US Geological Survey, this is the most powerful earthquake since 1952. Waves up to 3 meters high are expected in many coastal areas.