Donald Trump's 50% Tariffs Sparks Angry Protest In India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

A unique scene was seen at Hari Ki Pauri Ganga Ghat in Soron, a pilgrimage town in Kasganj district. National President of Akhand Aryavart Nirman Sangh Bhupesh Sharma along with the workers organized Buddhi Shuddhi Yagna in protest against the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump. The priests of Soron also participated in this yagna. All the people present in the program opposed Trump's announcement of imposing 50% tariff on India.