“Dosti se jyada kuch nahi hota” Russian Envoy on resumption of Russian Culture festival in India

|Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Referring to India-Russia strategic partnership, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Nov 21 said that “dosti se jyada kuch nahi hota.”

