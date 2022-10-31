NewsVideos

Dr. Arun S Menon talks about factors resulting in Diabetes

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
With Discipline and Precaution we can fight Diabetes

All Videos

Dr. Praveen Kumar talks about Diabetes Management Plan
Dr. Praveen Kumar talks about Diabetes Management Plan
Dr. Dhruv K. Singh advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes
Dr. Dhruv K. Singh advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes
Dr. Shaji Abdul Gafoor wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. Shaji Abdul Gafoor wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. A S Senthilvelu explains the causes of Diabetes
Dr. A S Senthilvelu explains the causes of Diabetes
Dr. P K Gupta wishes everyone a happy and healthy life
Dr. P K Gupta wishes everyone a happy and healthy life

Trending Videos

Dr. Praveen Kumar talks about Diabetes Management Plan
Dr. Dhruv K. Singh advises Lifestyle Changes to control Diabetes
Dr. Shaji Abdul Gafoor wishes everyone a Diabetes Free Life
Dr. A S Senthilvelu explains the causes of Diabetes
Dr. P K Gupta wishes everyone a happy and healthy life