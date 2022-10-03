NewsVideos

Dr. Asit Khanna talks about myths related to heart diseases

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
People should know the facts and consult with their doctors

All Videos

Dr. Ganesan shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Ganesan shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Joydeep Ghosh talks about the motto of heart care
Dr. Joydeep Ghosh talks about the motto of heart care
Dr. Lohitashwa explains different types of heart problems
Dr. Lohitashwa explains different types of heart problems
Dr. Mangesh wishes healthy living and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Mangesh wishes healthy living and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Kartik Bhosale stresses on the importance of heartcare
Dr. Kartik Bhosale stresses on the importance of heartcare

Trending Videos

Dr. Ganesan shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Joydeep Ghosh talks about the motto of heart care
Dr. Lohitashwa explains different types of heart problems
Dr. Mangesh wishes healthy living and happy heart for everyone
Dr. Kartik Bhosale stresses on the importance of heartcare