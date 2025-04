videoDetails

Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning

| Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

Mutual funds play a pivotal role in retirement planning by offering flexibility, diversification, and potential for inflation-beating returns. With professional fund management and tailored options, mutual funds empower individuals to build a secure financial future and enjoy their retirement with peace of mind.