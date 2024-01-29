trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715344
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
In a grand ceremony, President of India Droupadi Murmu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of The Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, attends the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk.

