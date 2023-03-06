videoDetails

Drunk Indian student urinates on co-passenger mid-flight, Delhi Police in action

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

A month after the Air India pee-gate shocker, another similar incident occurred on American Airlines. Indian flyer was caught for allegedly urinating on a US passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight. Unfortunate incident took place mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi on March 04. The accused has been identified as Arya Vohra and is a student in the United States. Delhi Police assured of “strongest possible action” against the accused under IPC and Civil Aviation Act.