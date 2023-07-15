trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635805
“Due to fights over food or mating…” says MP Forest Minister on death of 8th Cheetah at Kuno

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Another Cheetah named ‘Suraj’ died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Eight Cheetahs have died at the national park since their translocation. Postmortem is being conducted on Suraj’s carcass to ascertain the cause of death. Earlier on July 11, a cheetah named ‘Tejas’ died in MP’s Kuno National Park due to injuries.
