EAM Jaishankar and Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on Wednesday, covering discussions on bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Highlighting significant progress in political, trade, and education sectors between India and Hungary, the leaders collaborated to address shared concerns.

