EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

Highlighting the prominence of India-US relationship, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 (local time) said that both the countries have a strong interest in encouraging more resilient and strong supply chains. “In today's meeting, we discussed our political coordination, exchanging assessments on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges. India and US have a strong interest in encouraging more resilient and strong supply chains, and this requires policy decisions as well as practical measures involving business communities. I express appreciation at the strong cooperation that we got from the US on tackling international terrorism,” said S Jaishankar.