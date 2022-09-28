NewsVideos

EAM Jaishankar says, India-US have strong interest in encouraging more resilient, strong supply chains

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Highlighting the prominence of India-US relationship, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 27 (local time) said that both the countries have a strong interest in encouraging more resilient and strong supply chains. “In today's meeting, we discussed our political coordination, exchanging assessments on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges. India and US have a strong interest in encouraging more resilient and strong supply chains, and this requires policy decisions as well as practical measures involving business communities. I express appreciation at the strong cooperation that we got from the US on tackling international terrorism,” said S Jaishankar.

All Videos

EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak
Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
59:44
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar says, price of oil is breaking our back, India has concerns
US Secretary of State Blinken says, emphasize what PM Modi said, ‘not an era of war’
Jaishankar & Blinken respond to ANI questions on Ukraine conflict, Taiwan situation, US F-16 package for Pak
59:44
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition in shock over PFI ban
Union Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat