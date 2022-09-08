NewsVideos

EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Japan on September 08. “We have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since our last meeting in 2019. The COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges. Energy security and food security have emerged as particularly pressing issues,” said Jaishankar. “As responsible members of the international community, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains and many other forms of assistance. As we face these challenges, it is important we work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Japan on September 08. “We have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since our last meeting in 2019. The COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges. Energy security and food security have emerged as particularly pressing issues,” said Jaishankar. “As responsible members of the international community, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains and many other forms of assistance. As we face these challenges, it is important we work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

All Videos

97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China
1:46
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China

Trending Videos

97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
1:46
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China