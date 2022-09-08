EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Japan on September 08. “We have witnessed in recent times very serious developments, especially since our last meeting in 2019. The COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges. Energy security and food security have emerged as particularly pressing issues,” said Jaishankar. “As responsible members of the international community, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains and many other forms of assistance. As we face these challenges, it is important we work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

