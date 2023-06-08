NewsVideos
EAM Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada. He said, "I think there is a bigger issue involved...Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this...I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada."

