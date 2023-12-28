trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703821
EAM Jaishankar Visits President Putin, Emphasizes On Strengthening Connections Between Russia-India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 27. During the meeting, S Jaishankar highlighted the growing India-Russia ties. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Russian Prez Putin.

