videoDetails

EAM S Jaishankar Welcomed His Russian, Chinese and Pakistani Counterparts at SCO Summit

| Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar today welcomed his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Visuals showed the foreign ministers' customary greeting with folded hands before the two posed for pictures and Mr Jaishankar directed him to the venue.