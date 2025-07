videoDetails

Earthquake of 8.7 magnitude in Russia...Tsunami alert in these countries!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

One of the world’s strongest earthquakes struck Russia’s Far East early on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), an 8.8-magnitude temblor that caused a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south toward New Zealand.