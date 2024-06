videoDetails

ED has attached property worth Rs 4400 crore of former MLC Iqbal

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

Saharanpur ED Action Update: ED has taken a big action in Saharanpur. ED has seized the Global University of mining mafia former MLC Mohammad Iqbal. This building is built on 121 acres of land. ED has attached Iqbal's property worth Rs 4400 crore.