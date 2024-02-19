trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722860
ED Should Wait For...': Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Statement On Skipping Summons

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses skipping ED summons, stating, "We are giving them replies as per the law. Now, they have filed a case. ED should wait for the court's judgment before issuing any fresh summons."

