ED summons Suresh Raina in Illegal Betting App Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has been caught in the web of betting app case. ED has come into action in the case related to the promotion of illegal betting apps and platforms. Suresh Raina will now have to appear before the agency to give clarification. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the 1xBet case tomorrow i.e. on August 13. In such a situation, Raina is expected to appear before the agency to record his statement.

