trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659826
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 09. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon3:8
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:4
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Chennai: Multi Activity Display marks culmination of training at OTA
play icon1:24
Chennai: Multi Activity Display marks culmination of training at OTA
Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand
play icon1:27
Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon1:53
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon3:8
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:4
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Chennai: Multi Activity Display marks culmination of training at OTA
play icon1:24
Chennai: Multi Activity Display marks culmination of training at OTA
Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand
play icon1:27
Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon1:53
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit