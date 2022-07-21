Electric Taxi: Amazon-owned self driving firm Zoox seeks to test robotaxi in California

Zoox, a self-driving technology firm owned by Amazon.com, said on July 19 it was gearing up to launch its robotaxi business, self-certifying that its vehicle with no pedals or steering wheel meets U.S. federal regulations and applying for a permit in California to test-drive it.

Jul 21, 2022

