Eliud Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09, breaks his own world record in Berlin Marathon

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge smashed his own marathon world record in Berlin. The 37-year-old was on fire on an autumnal morning in the German capital, lowering his old mark by half a minute with a new best time of 2hr 01min 9sec