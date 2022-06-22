Elon Musk’s daughter legally changes name and cuts ties with her father

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has legally changed her name to disassociate herself from her billionaire father, Musk’s daughter also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18, the age of consent in California, USA

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:10 AM IST

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has legally changed her name to disassociate herself from her billionaire father, Musk’s daughter also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18, the age of consent in California, USA