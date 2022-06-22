NewsVideos

Elon Musk’s daughter legally changes name and cuts ties with her father

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has legally changed her name to disassociate herself from her billionaire father, Musk’s daughter also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18, the age of consent in California, USA

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:10 AM IST
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has legally changed her name to disassociate herself from her billionaire father, Musk’s daughter also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18, the age of consent in California, USA

All Videos

DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
9:12
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
11:1
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
4:43
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
11:48
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
7:4
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?

Trending Videos

9:12
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
11:1
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
4:43
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
11:48
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
7:4
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?