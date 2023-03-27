videoDetails

Elon Musk's Starlink to face competition from India's OneWeb | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Elon Musk's Starlink to face competition from India's OneWeb | Zee News English In a historic feat, ISRO launched 36 Internet satellites into space on March 25. LVM-3 rocket lifted off carrying 36 OneWeb broadband satellites towards Low Earth Orbit. This step will enhance broadband services across the globe. Bharti Enterprises serves as a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal said that India has a big role to play in launch of OneWeb’s services globally. He said that OneWeb will be a competition for Elon Musk-owned Starlink. The conglomerate said that OneWeb has become the only global operator leaving Starlink behind. Mittal said that OneWeb is currently operating in 15 countries including Canada, Alaska, UK. ISRO announced that all 36 spacecraft had been deployed successfully to an orbit about 450 km above Earth’s surface. With this launch, the London-headquartered firm completed placing in orbit its first-generation LEO constellation.