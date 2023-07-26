trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640626
"Emotional Moment For Me To Visit Kargil On This Day" Rajnath Singh On Bravehearts Soldiers Of Kargil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, It is an emotional moment for me to visit Kargil on this day. I can never forget the moment when I was felicitating the 'Veer Naris’.
