trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664383
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Beginning of the Special Session of Parliament marked the culmination of Parliamentary business in the old Parliament building.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
play icon4:53
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
play icon28:58
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
play icon5:19
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
play icon2:30
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility

Trending Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
play icon4:53
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
play icon28:58
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
play icon5:19
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
play icon2:30
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility