Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798734https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/encounter-took-place-in-delhi-watch-video-2798734.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Encounter took place in Delhi, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
News is coming from Delhi that there has been an encounter between the criminals and Delhi Police in Delhi's Khyala area. After this encounter, Delhi Police has arrested 2 criminals. This encounter started in Khyala area today at around 8.30 am. In which both the criminals were shot in their legs. After the encounter, the police has also recovered weapons from both the criminals. The names of the arrested criminals are Vikas and Ramesh. And many cases are registered against them.

All Videos

Demand to declare Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah as Lord Mahadev Temple
Play Icon03:48
Demand to declare Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah as Lord Mahadev Temple
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment
Play Icon02:03
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment
Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally
Play Icon01:18
Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
Play Icon41:58
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Play Icon04:01
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!

Trending Videos

Demand to declare Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah as Lord Mahadev Temple
play icon3:48
Demand to declare Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah as Lord Mahadev Temple
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment
play icon2:3
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment
Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally
play icon1:18
Haryana Election Update: Manohar Lal video went viral from Hisar rally
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
play icon41:58
To The Point: Will Yogi target Congress-NC or Mehbooba today?
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
play icon4:1
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!