Encounter took place in Delhi, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

News is coming from Delhi that there has been an encounter between the criminals and Delhi Police in Delhi's Khyala area. After this encounter, Delhi Police has arrested 2 criminals. This encounter started in Khyala area today at around 8.30 am. In which both the criminals were shot in their legs. After the encounter, the police has also recovered weapons from both the criminals. The names of the arrested criminals are Vikas and Ramesh. And many cases are registered against them.