NewsVideos

Entertainment: Shilpa spotted with mom in Mumbai following their Kashi visit

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
B-Town fitness queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with mother Sunanda Shetty at the Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter duo was returning from their Kashi visit in Uttar Pradesh. Shilpa looked pretty as usual in a puff-sleeve top that gave a sophisticated vibe. Her mother on the other hand, had the Varanasi touch with a ‘Rudraksha malaa’ around her neck. The Shetty ladies recently made headlines over their visit as Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared an ‘Aarti’ video near River Ganga in Varanasi. They cutely posed for the lensmen before leaving.

All Videos

Delhi Murder Case: Police took accused Aftab to Mehrauli forest
19:5
Delhi Murder Case: Police took accused Aftab to Mehrauli forest
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit- PM Modi leaves for Bali
8:14
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit- PM Modi leaves for Bali
Delhi Murder Case: Maharashtra Police sources gave important information
13:10
Delhi Murder Case: Maharashtra Police sources gave important information
Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba Jadeja set to file nomination today
3:25
Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba Jadeja set to file nomination today
Gyanvapi Case Update: Today is an important day in Gyanvapi case
6:52
Gyanvapi Case Update: Today is an important day in Gyanvapi case

Trending Videos

19:5
Delhi Murder Case: Police took accused Aftab to Mehrauli forest
8:14
Desh Superfast: G20 Summit- PM Modi leaves for Bali
13:10
Delhi Murder Case: Maharashtra Police sources gave important information
3:25
Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba Jadeja set to file nomination today
6:52
Gyanvapi Case Update: Today is an important day in Gyanvapi case