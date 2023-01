videoDetails

Epic Games CEO hints at a return of Fortnite on iOS after 2-year-long legal battle

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted at a return of the Fortnite game to iOS in 2023, almost three years after the best-selling game was taken down from the App Store for breaking platform guidelines.