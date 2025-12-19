videoDetails

Epstein Estate Photos Leaked: 'Lolita' Quotes & Elite Social Circle Exposed

Congressional Democrats have just released a chilling new batch of 68 photos from Jeffrey Epstein's personal estate. This release precedes the massive midnight deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates the DOJ release unclassified files today, December 19, 2025 The photos include disturbing close-ups of Lolita quotes written on a woman’s body, redacted IDs from several countries, and text threads discussing "sending girls" for $1,000 each. The images also feature high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, and Steve Bannon, though lawmakers note the photos do not prove wrongdoing by those pictured.