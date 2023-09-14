trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662110
“Era of economic rebalancing…” EAM Jaishankar recalls successful G20 Summit 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 13 recalled successful conclusion of 18th G20 Summit during his address at exhibition of manuscripts organised by SAMHiTA (South Asian Manuscript Histories and Textual Archive) at the India International Centre, and said that “We have certainly had an era of economic rebalancing which is actually how the G20 itself came about.”
