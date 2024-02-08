trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719381
Eruthukattu Festival Unveils Traditional Heroic Sport in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Discover Tamil Nadu's rich heritage at the Eruthukattu Festival in Kovil Pappakudi, Madurai. This traditional heroic sport, part of the temple celebration, unites communities in joy and athleticism

