Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2990856https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/ethanol-is-the-most-impactful-clean-energy-pathway-for-sustainable-mobility-says-toyotas-vikram-gulati-ethanol-sustainableenergy-zeenews-toyota-2990856.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati #Ethanol #sustainableenergy #zeenews #toyota

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In an exclusive conversation with Lakshya Rana, Lead - Automobile and Technology at Zee News Digital, Toyota's country head for India, Vikram Gulati, shared his views on ethanol as fuel, carbon neutrality, EV vs hybrid, the impact of recent GST reforms on the automobile industry, E20 petrol controversy, Toyota's performance in the country and more.

All Videos

A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Play Icon00:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Play Icon00:00
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Play Icon00:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
Play Icon01:28
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
India-Pakistan Tensions Spike: Pakistan on High Alert After Delhi Blast
Play Icon01:51
India-Pakistan Tensions Spike: Pakistan on High Alert After Delhi Blast

Trending Videos

A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
play icon0:38
A man who turned his dreams into reality. A true visionary Entrepreneur.
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
play icon0:0
Revolutionizing Indian media, one channel at a time. Wishing Dr. Subhash Chandra a Happy Birthday.
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
play icon0:34
Here's to many more years of Entertainment, Innovation, and Inspiration.
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
play icon1:28
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leads Exit Polls, BJP-JD(U) Set for Majority
India-Pakistan Tensions Spike: Pakistan on High Alert After Delhi Blast
play icon1:51
India-Pakistan Tensions Spike: Pakistan on High Alert After Delhi Blast