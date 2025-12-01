videoDetails

Ethanol Is the Most Impactful Clean Energy Pathway For Sustainable Mobility, Says Toyota's Vikram Gulati

In an exclusive conversation with Lakshya Rana, Lead - Automobile and Technology at Zee News Digital, Toyota's country head for India, Vikram Gulati, shared his views on ethanol as fuel, carbon neutrality, EV vs hybrid, the impact of recent GST reforms on the automobile industry, E20 petrol controversy, Toyota's performance in the country and more.