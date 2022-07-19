Europe Heatwave: This man got burned in the Spanish Wildfire, airlifted to hospital

Watch this dramatically horrific video where a Spanish man who was trying to safeguard his town from a wildfire had a close brush with death. The blaze engulfed his excavator, forcing him to run for his life while flames tapping out of his clothes.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

