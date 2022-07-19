NewsVideos

Europe Heatwave: This man got burned in the Spanish Wildfire, airlifted to hospital

Watch this dramatically horrific video where a Spanish man who was trying to safeguard his town from a wildfire had a close brush with death. The blaze engulfed his excavator, forcing him to run for his life while flames tapping out of his clothes.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
Watch this dramatically horrific video where a Spanish man who was trying to safeguard his town from a wildfire had a close brush with death. The blaze engulfed his excavator, forcing him to run for his life while flames tapping out of his clothes.

All Videos

Asia's first cargo hub airport starts operation
Asia's first cargo hub airport starts operation
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
 Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS

Trending Videos

Asia's first cargo hub airport starts operation
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS