'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, also equated grappler Vinesh Phogat with Manthara, a character in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

