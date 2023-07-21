trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638404
“Even young girls aren’t spared” Vasundhara Raje takes aim at CM Gehlot, Congress govt in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Former Rajasthan CM & BJP leader Vasundhara Raje spoke on Jodhpur killing incident on July 21. She slammed Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government over the law & order situation in Rajasthan. The horrific incident was reported in Cherai Village in the Ramnagar Gram Panchayat of Osia area in Jodhpur on July 19.
