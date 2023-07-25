trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640146
Every hour 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents, we must find solution to this: Nitin Gadkari

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended iRASTE NXT Conference in the National Capital on July 24. Addressing the event, he said that every hour, 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents and a solution needs to found for the same as this is a very serious issue.
