Excise policy case: BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

BJP has targeted Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. If the liquor policy was so good why did it have to be withdrawn? Now CBI has sent summons to Chief Minister Kejriwal in this matter.