Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
In this video interview, Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto - IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), speaks with Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager of Floorcare at Dyson, about the findings of Dyson's annual global dust study. The discussion focuses on cleaning habits, household dust, and its potential impact on well-being. Don't miss this informative conversation. Watch Video.

