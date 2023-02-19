NewsVideos
Experts question KL Rahul's status on the squad, as horrifying performance persists

|Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Experts question KL Rahul's status on the squad, as horrifying performance persists Another, rather yet another, disappointing outing for KL Rahul in the Indian shirt as the opening batter continues to give critics opportunities to question his selection. The veteran batter hasn't done justice to his talent of late, giving fans and some former cricketers chance after chance to critique his performances. As Rahul came out to bat in the 2nd innings of the second Test against Australia, he could only score 1 run before being sent packing by Nathan Lyon.

