EXPLAINED: SPA centers are the new-age brothels?

The SPA Industry boomed in the early 2010s. Before that, it was only Salons that later turned into Spalons to dish out not just the regular haircuts and facials but also aroma therapy, soothing massages, and easy yoga. And as people’s purchasing power increased, so the stress levels at work also went up. This increased the business of Spas in metropolitan cities

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

The SPA Industry boomed in the early 2010s. Before that, it was only Salons that later turned into Spalons to dish out not just the regular haircuts and facials but also aroma therapy, soothing massages, and easy yoga. And as people’s purchasing power increased, so the stress levels at work also went up. This increased the business of Spas in metropolitan cities