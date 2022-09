Explained: This is how the Gyanvapi Masjid case started | Zee English News

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Five Hindu ladies petitioned the court for permission to worship in the Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex. The court heard their case. The petition was submitted following the alleged finding of a Shivling-like structure on the mosque's grounds.