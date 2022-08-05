EXPLAINED: Why Delhi rolled back to old liquor policy, Shuts 468 liquor stores

Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 owing to which all privately owned liquor outlets have shut shop. This has caused panic about a liquor shortage in the National Capital. People in Delhi are heading towards Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram for their liquor stocks.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 owing to which all privately owned liquor outlets have shut shop. This has caused panic about a liquor shortage in the National Capital. People in Delhi are heading towards Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram for their liquor stocks.