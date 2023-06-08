NewsVideos
videoDetails

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Assures Help To Afghan Sikh Refugees

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 08 met Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan. Speaking to the media person EAM said he will address the issues that they have discussed with him. Furthermore, he added that the government will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas and its government’s responsibility to help them out.

