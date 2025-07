videoDetails

Fake Rupee smuggling racket busted in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a major illegal arms and fake currency smuggling racket. In this operation, the police have arrested five accused, including a former railway employee. 10 pistols, 68 cartridges, fake currency worth Rs 4.10 lakh, and three vehicles, including a bulletproof SUV, have been recovered from the arrested accused.